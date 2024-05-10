Diamondbacks and Orioles Friday Night Broadcast Only Available on Apple TV+
Diamondbacks and Orioles fans looking to watch this Friday, May 10th game in Baltimore (7:05 EST, 4:05 Arizona Time) will need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to watch. This is part of a "Friday Night Baseball" deal signed by Major League Baseball with Apple, and not under the control of the Diamondbacks or the Orioles.
Thus whether you watch via cable, satellite, or stream on MLB TV, you will not see this game without an Apple TV+ subscription. The game is also available on radio: D-backs - 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station. KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM. Orioles: 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM
FREE 60-DAY TRIAL OPTION
According to the FAQ at the MLB TV site (see links below), you will require an Apple account, and sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription in order to watch the game. You can sign up for a free 60-day trial however, at the end of which you will be charged $9.99 per month according to the fine print at the bottom of the page. If you wish to cancel your subscription for that time the instructions to do so can be found here
You can watch on multiple devices, including your Smart TV, phone, tablet and of course via your Apple TV device if you have one. See also the full FAQ from MLB
This is the second of three Diamondbacks games to be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+ during the first half of the season. The next D-backs game after Friday May 10th will be on June 21st when the D-backs visit the Philadelphia Phillies.