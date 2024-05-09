Paul Sewald Records First Save of 2024 as D-backs Sweep Reds
The Diamondbacks won another one run game Thursday afternoon with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-4, securing a series sweep. There were many good moments and performances throughout the game, but perhaps none more reassuring than seeing closer Paul Sewald to come on to record his first save of 2024.
Sewald had been out all year due to a Grade 2 Oblique strain, and didn't make his first apperance until this past Tuesday. His return allowed the rest of the bullpen to slide back into the roles in which they were so successful over the final two months of 2023 and into the postseason. Kevin Ginkel recorded a scoreless 8th inning.
Slade Cecconi had a good outing, throwing no-hit ball for the first three innings. He gave up a one out single in the fourth and didn't allow a run until the fifth inning, on a solo homer by Jeimer Candelario.
Cecconi picked off Elly De La Cruz from second base following a walk for a key out in the sixth. Another walk followed however and Torey Lovullo came out of the dugout to go to his bullpen. Logan Allen gave up a base hit to put runners on first and third but got out of the inning, preserving Cecconi's line.
Cecconi's final line was 5.1 IP, three hits, one earned run, three walks and two strikeouts, with the one solo homer allowed. Lovullo said that Cecconi was "on the attack, and the secondary stuff looked like it was landing when he needed it. It was a really impressive 5+ innings, and he gave us what we needed to push it off to the bullpen."
Joc Pederson had a big game, hitting a solo homer in the first inning. He also singled and scored a run in the 6th, and capped off his day with a bunt single and stolen base in the ninth, although he was stranded there. "I'm just working on swinging at pitches I can handle and put the barrel on the ball," Pederson said.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. broke out of a slump with an opposite field double that drove in Pederson in the 6th. It was his first RBI since April 23rd. He'd been just 3-for-43 leading up to the big hit. Christian Walker also had an RBI single in the 7th that put the D-backs up 4-1 at the time.
The Reds made it close by scoring three runs in the 7th inning to tie it up 4-4. Those runs came against Allen and Ryan Thompson with four singles. Neither reliever walked a batter however as they kept attacking the strike zone to get the outs they had to get to keep the Reds from taking the lead.
Corbin Carroll came up with two on in the 8th and drove a single up the middle on a line to score Tucker Barnhart with the go-ahead and ultimately winning run. It seemed like the D-backs should have scored more runs in the game, as Reds pitchers gifted them eight walks. But they got the knocks they needed to win the game.
A key moment in the 8th inning happened when Kevin Newman deked pinch runner Stuart Fairchild into diving head first into second on a shallow fly ball to Carroll in center. He threw to first base easily doubling off Fairchild to end the inning.
Arizona improved to 18-20 with the victory, extending their win streak to four games. The D-backs move on to Baltimore to play the Orioles who are tied for first place with the Yankees as of this writing. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks, going up against tough left-hander Cole Irvin. First pitch will be 4:05 Arizona time.