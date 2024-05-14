Slade Cecconi Goes for Second Straight Series Win over Reds
The Diamondbacks are set for game two of their home series against the Cincinnati Reds, after a thrilling walk-off base hit from shortstop Kevin Newman ended last night's game with a 6-5 D-backs victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM Arizona time. They'll be decked out in their Serpientes City Connect uniforms.
Young right-hander Slade Cecconi will take the mound for Arizona. Cecconi has pitched respectably in right-hander Merrill Kelly's absence, delivering Quality Starts in his first two outings. His most recent start saw another solid performance, as he went 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits against the same Reds squad. He did allow three walks against only two strikeouts, but it was enough to give the D-backs the chance to win.
Unfortunately for the hard-throwing righty, he has a tendency to get hit hard as teams see him more. While he has been close to perfect the first time through the order, with zero earned runs and an 0.029 average against, he struggles greatly the second time through, with a 10.80 ERA and .839 slugging percentage against. He's generally been protected the third time through the order, but sports a 5.40 ERA in those situations despite only allowing a .100 average in 3 1/3 innings.
Cecconi's ERA sits at 4.15. Not the greatest number, but respectable nonetheless. It would be significantly lower if not for the Padres' ambush on him two starts ago, where he was hit for six runs over 4 1/3 innings. He will need to be on top of his game, as it will be the second time in a row he will face the Reds, which can be a recipe for disaster, especially with his multi-lineup rotation struggles.
On the other side of said disadvanage is Reds right-hander Hunter Greene. Greene has pitched well in 2024, to the tune of a 3.38 ERA, but the D-backs were able to do some damage to the right-hander in their last meeting. In five innings, Arizona was able to score three runs on Greene, but more impressive was the plate discipline, as Greene struggled to throw strikes, resulting in five walks, the most in a start on the season for the right-hander.
The D-backs will give star 2B Ketel Marte the day off. Marte has spent a couple of games at the DH position recently, and will get a full day off his feet today. Torey Lovullo confirmed it was simply a normal off-day for the stud second baseman. Marte is riding a 14-game hitting streak, tied for the longest in the majors this year. He's slashing .290/.339/.533, with four home runs in his last eight games.
Lovullo explained that he had been looking to give Marte a day off, and was deciding between today's game and tomorrow's game. Since Marte has been hitting left-handed pitching at at exceptional rate, Lovullo opted to rest him against the right-hander Greene, and let him get a shot at a left-hander in Andrew Abbott tomorrow.
Similarly, Gabriel Moreno will get the day off against the right-handed Greene. Lovullo said he wanted to give Tucker Barnhart, who is a switch hitter, a chance to hit a righty as well, and let Moreno face the southpaw Abbott tomorrow.
Blaze Alexander will take the reps at second base. Alexander has struggled defensively, especially at the shortstop position, but his bat has been solid, slashing .263/.352/.438. He'll hit second, behind a leadoff Corbin Carroll.
Joc Pederson remains in the three-hole, after hitting a rocket of a solo home run to tie the game in the third inning last night. The righty-mashing specialist DH launched a 97 high fastball 107.4 MPH off the bat, traveling 434 feet to right center field. Pederson was later ejected, alongside manager Torey Lovullo, for flipping his bat in frustration after being rung up on a ball nowhere near the zone in the eighth. For more details of Pederson and Lovullo's early exit last night, click here for the story from Jack Sommers.
Jake McCarthy will get the start in right field again, after being spelled by Pavin Smith. McCarthy continues to hit for contact well, as his average is up to .293 on the year. Last night's hero Kevin Newman will deservedly get the start at shortstop.
Newman, in his last three games, has hit 8-for-12 with only one strikeout, including four doubles and a triple. He recorded an impressive four-hit game last night with two doubles, and delivered the walk-off 2-run base hit in the bottom of the 9th. This hot streak has raised his average from .179 to .253, and his slug has gone from .352 to .430. He's played solid defense as well, as he sits at #9 in MLB in Outs Above Average with five.
The D-backs have done a solid job limiting the Reds offense, especially the ever-threatening Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz went 1-for-4 last night, but struck out to D-backs arms three times. The rest of the Reds' lineup features mostly left-handers or switch hitters to combat the right-hander Cecconi. Young outfielder Jacob Hurtubise will get his first MLB start, in the absence of the injured TJ Friedl.