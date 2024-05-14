Joc Pederson and Torey Lovullo Ejected Over Questionable Strike Call
The Diamondbacks recorded a 6-5 walk off victory against the Cincinnati Reds Monday night thanks to Kevin Newman's bases loaded, two-rbi base hit in the bottom of the 9th. But not before frustrations had reached a boiling point.
Numerous missed opportunities on offense and a blown lead in the top of the 8th set up a tense moment in the bottom half of the inning.
With the D-backs trailing 5-4 at the time, Joc Pederson and Torey Lovullo were both ejected after Pederson was rung up with runners on first and second with one out. Pederson had already been frustrated by a check swing called strike three in his previous at bat.
The 0-2 pitch to Pederson from Reds reliever was Justin Wilson was clearly down and away, outside the strike zone. But home plate umpire Mark Carlson called it a strike, setting off the fireworks.
An incredulous Pederson flipped his bat and was immediately ejected by Carlson. Out came Lovullo from the dugout to argue for his player and a few moments later he too was tossed. It was the first ejection for Lovullo in 2024 and the 18th time in his managerial career. Pederson had a hard time understanding why he was ejected.
While he declined to share exactly what he said to Carlson, Lovullo said that his "frustrations bubbled over due to some of the strikes that were being called . I felt that Joc was treated a little bit unfairly there. Usually when the bat is thrown down or slammed that's an immediate ejection. Joc flipped it kind of down and then picked it up immediately"
Lovullo confirmed that Pederson didn't say anything prior to getting ejected. He said he told Carlson "I've had enough, I can't take any more of this game, so you're getting the worst of me right now Mark. Sorry. I probably got a little more animated. I just said the right words at the right time."
The ejection loomed large in the moment, but all's well that ends well for the Diamondbacks in this game.