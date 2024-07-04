Diamondbacks Recall Joe Jacques, Option Cristian Mena back to Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves. The D-backs’ 40-man roster remains at 39.
Recalled from Triple-A Reno: LHP Joe Jacques
Optioned to Reno following yesterday’s game: RHP Cristian Mena
The impetus for this move is the fact that the Diamondbacks are short left-hand relief help. The only lefty reliever on the roster is Joe Mantiply, who has worked two days in a row and three of the last four games. Mantiply will require at least one if not two days rest before he can pitch again.
Hence the left-handed Jacques has been called up. Claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox April 23rd, Jacques was called up previously this year, but did not get into a game. He has a career 5.08 ERA and 4.41 FIP in 28.1 major league innings. In 18 innings for the Reno Aces, Jacques has a 4.58 ERA, and 4.65 FIP.
Mena was called up to fill the start that was supposed to be made by Jordan Montgomery, who went on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation. Mena made his major league debut against the Dodgers and gave up four runs in the first inning before recording an out.
He settled down after that, however, to get through the end of the third inning without allowing any further runs. The D-backs came back and won the game 12-4. He'll return to Reno to continue working on his development, and especially his fastball command.
The next time this spot in the rotation comes up is Monday, July 8th against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. It's not known as of this writing if the D-backs will make another move or moves for a starter, go with a bullpen game, or some combination thereof. Barring injury however Mena is not eligible to return to the MLB roster for at least 15 days.