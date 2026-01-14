Nolan Arenado Reveals Why he Approved Trade to D-backs

Newly-acquired Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his contract, and even used it to block a trade to the Houston Astros a year ago.

But that was not the case when Arizona competed a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, ending a year-plus-long cycle of trade rumors for the veteran All-Star.

Arenado introduced himself to members of the Phoenix media on Wednesday, and gave some insight into his decision to ultimately accept a trade to the D-backs.

Nolan Arenado on Trade to Diamondbacks

Arenado said his list of approved trade destinations included just five or six teams last year. This year, he expanded that number to around 10. The Diamondbacks were one of the teams he added this year.

Of course, as many free agents and trade candidates do when speaking about the D-backs, Arenado cited the appeal of living in Arizona. A native of Orange County, he's close to home, and he's familiar with the Phoenix area from his time with the Rockies — who share Salt River Fields with the D-backs as their Spring facility.

But Arenado also emphasized the way the D-backs play the game as an appeal. He's faced this Arizona club many times in his lengthy National League tenure with the Rockies and Cardinals, and the way the D-backs conduct their business on the field stood out to him.

"Arizona was one of the first teams to show interest in me. I love the way they play the game," he said. "It's close to home for me. ... I've got family in Arizona and I really like this team.

"They're a good team. They play hard and they're young but I feel like I could really help this team win ball games and contribute, and obviously being around good young, hungry players. I think it just helps me stay young, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me," Arenado said.

This deal was not one that had been in progress for a lengthy period. While the Cardinals had been attempting to move Arenado for some time, the infielder said the deal with Arizona came together very quickly. He reiterated how easy of a decision it was to join a team like the Diamondbacks due to their standards and philosophy.

"They play really hard. They always have," he said. "There's a standard that you see when you play against them. [There are] similarities of when I first got traded to St. Louis and the way the Diamondbacks play, it's just smart, hard-nosed baseball," he said.

"When you watch [Corbin] Carroll and [Geraldo] Perdomo and [Ketel] Marte and all these guys play the game, they play hard and you can tell that they have a way about them... and I really respect that. I've always respected that about them.

"They always seem prepared for games, no matter what their record is, and that's something that you can admire."

It was a down season for the eight-time All-Star in 2025, as he hit to a mere .237/.289/.377 while battling a shoulder injury late in the year. But 2026 could very well be a bounce-back for Arenado, who said he's excited to start fresh in teh desert.

"I'm excited. When you have a new chapter in front of you it kind of gives you a little bit of energy, and I feel that again, and I feel really anxious to get going in Arizona and get ready to play," he said.

