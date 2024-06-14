Torey Lovullo Clarifies Eugenio Suarez Playing Time Situation
Speaking to the media during his pre-game session on Friday, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo clarified the situation revolving around Eugenio Suarez, Blaze Alexander and his previous comments about playing time.
Suarez is in the lineup today at third base for the second straight day as the team begins a three game series against the Chicago White Sox. Suarez sat in favor of Alexander on Wednesday.
Lovullo says there was confusion about this statement:
"What does that look like, is it six [games] and one, five and two, four and three, I don't know that answer. I'll piece it together the best way that I can knowing that both players are going to get some opportunities at third base."
It was understood to mean at the time that it was Alexander who was going to get the majority of the time, but Lovullo now says it's the other way around.
"Pulling back Geno doesn't mean that he's the two of the seven. So it's five Geno and two Blaze. So I explained that's my mindset. Geno is going to continue to get the majority of reps. I'm going to drip in Blaze and see how it looks and keep pushing it downfield. If it goes one way or the other I'll read and react."
Lovullo went on to praise the work that Suarez has been putting in, and professed his belief in the player and his qualities. "I watched his workday yesterday, his early workday, and he was getting after it. That's what I think is going to lay the ground work for a lot of successful at-bats."
"I don't want to completely bench him. That's not what I'm about. But I want to get a look at Blaze. Blaze deserves a ittle bit more playing time."
Suarez is batting .195/.267/.309 with five homers and 30 RBI for the year. He has an equal .576 OPS against both left- and right-hand pitching.
Lovullo also said that Alexander would get a few more opportunities than usual against right-hand pitching. He's hitting .280/.345/.402 with three homers and 19 RBI in 145 plate appearances overall.
Almost all of his positive production has come against left-hand pitching however, where he's hit .350 with a .951 OPS in 67 PA. Against right-hand pitching he's hitting just .222 with a .574 OPS in 78 PA.
