Deyvison De Los Santos and Druw Jones Named to All Stars Futures Game
Two of the Arizona Diamondbacks top prospects, Deyvison De Los Santos and Druw Jones, will be on the National League All-Stars Futures Game roster. The Game will be held July 13th, 2024 at 3:10 P.M. CST, at Globe Life in Arlington Texas as part of the festivities for the MLB All-Star Games.
The rosters were announced by MLB Network earlier this morning.
Deyvison De Los Santo leads all affiliated minor league baseball with 26 homers while batting .349/.400/.689. He's driven in 76 runs in 74 games spread across two levels, AA and AAA.
De Los Santos has lowered his strikeout percentage from 26% in 2023 to 22.5% in 2024, all while exploding for a high batting average and power combination.
De Los Santos was the Texas League player of the month for April. He never stopped hitting and earned a promotion to Triple-A Reno as a result. He's continued to mash at that level batting .326 with 12 homers in 153 at bats.
De Los Santos has played mostly first base this season, although the team has given him seven starts at third base since his promotion to Reno.
De Los Santos was originally left unprotected in the Rule 5 draft and taken by the Cleveland Guardians. Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said at the time the most likely outcome would be that De Los Santo would end up back with the D-backs organization.
That turned out to be a prescient observation, as he was returned to the Diamondbacks at the end of spring training when he did not make the Guardians roster. His development into a top slugging prospect is now a boon to the Diamondbacks system.
Druw Jones was the Diamondbacks' number one draft pick, second overall in the 2022 draft. He suffered a shoulder injury working out before he even got into a game that year, however, and missed the entire season.
After an injury-marred 2023 as well, Jones got off to a slow start in 2024, going 4-for-31 with 21 strikeouts in his first. Since then he's hit .284/.404/.432, .840 OPS while lowering his strikeout rate to 25%. Jones has drawn 40 walks in this stretch, displaying much improved plate discipline.
Still just 20 years old, Jones has been flashing his five-tool talent. He's already a major league-caliber defender and arguably the best defensive centerfielder in the system. He has world-class speed, covers a ton of ground, and has a strong throwing arm.
While his 50 grade power has shown up sporadically with12 doubles, 3 triples, and 4 homers, it's believed that those power numbers will increase with experience and a reduced strikeout rate.
Jones is the son of former major leaguer Andruw Jones, who won 10 Gold Gloves in centerfield while mashing 434 career home runs.