Guardians Closer Emmanuel Clase on Leave Amid Sports Betting Investigation

Cleveland's closer is in some hot water with Major League Baseball.

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is under investigation by Major League Baseball as part of a sports gambling probe.
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been put on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of Major League Baseball's sports betting investigation, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Clase joins fellow relief pitcher Luis Ortiz on leave. They're both tied to the same investigation.

The Guardians addressed the issue in a statement on Monday.

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that as part of their sports betting investigation Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave per an agreement with the Players Association. We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted. The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league's confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate."

Clase has recorded a 5–3 record with a 3.23 ERA in 48 games this season, with 24 saves.

