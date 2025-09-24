SI

Guardians DH David Fry Leaves Game vs. Tigers After Fouling Ball Off Face

Fry squared up to bunt and what happened next was devastating.

Mike McDaniel

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry fouled a ball off his face on Tuesday night.
Guardians designated hitter David Fry left Tuesday night's critical AL Central clash with the Tigers after fouling a 99-mile-per-hour Tarik Skubal fastball off his face.

With Cleveland trailing 2–1 in the bottom of the sixth, Fry squared up to bunt with runners on first and third when the ball ricocheted off his bat into his nose.

Fry immediately went to the ground and everybody in attendance held their breath.

Skubal couldn't believe what transpired, throwing his glove and hat to the turf as he watched Fry lay on the field in pain.

Fry would be carted off the field sitting up, holding a towel to his face.

It was an unfortunate moment in a series that could decide the AL Central. Both the Guardians and Tigers entered Tuesday night tied atop the division at 85–72 on the season.

