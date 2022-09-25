Merrill Kelly Rock Solid in D-backs 5-2 Win Over Giants

Merrill Kelly pitched seven strong innings against the Giants, giving up just two runs in a 5-2 Diamondbacks victory. Kelly matched a career high with 13 wins, which he did previously in 2019. In five starts against the Giants this year Kelly has been dominant, going 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA.

The D-backs put up a five-run fourth inning, providing more than enough run support for Kelly.

Kelly gave up a double to Mike Yastrzemski in the first inning but then proceeded to retire the next 10 batters in a row. With two outs in the fourth inning the Giants put together a two out rally on a single, a walk, and finally an RBI single by Jason Vosler giving the Giants a short-lived 1-0 lead.

Kelly retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced, the only blemish in that stretch being a solo homer by Yastrzemski, his 15th of the year. Kelly only gave up four hits in total, walked one and struck out six. He was ahead most of the night, throwing 18 of 26 first pitch strikes and 65 of 93 pitches for strikes overall. He used his full arsenal, mixing in cutters, curves, and changeups liberally with his fastball.

Torey Lovullo also indicated that Kelly will get two more starts to pursue his goal of reaching 200 innings, most likely starting on the last day of the season in addition to next week in San Francisco. He is currently at career high 189.2 innings pitched.

Said Kelly of getting that opportunity: "That's pretty important to me, to be honest with you. You've heard me talk about for four years now on what I pride myself on as far as being a starting pitcher, and that's definitely eating as many innings as I can. I feel like that 200 mark is a big one for starting pitching, especially nowadays."

Giants starter Alex Cobb matched Kelly for the first three innings, walking just one and not allowing a hit. That was followed by a Diamondbacks five run fourth inning however. The inning was built by a combination of good hitting, good fortune, and bad defense by the Giants. It started with singles from Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho. That was followed by a sharp line drive from Christian Walker to drive in the first run. One out later Josh Rojas drew a walk to load the bases and set up a series of strange plays.

Alek Thomas chopped a ground ball down to first. Wilmer Flores failed to step on the bag and Thomas was safe at first. Flores threw home and the throw beat Varsho, but catcher Joey Bart never had his foot on home plate so no out was recorded at home either. Carson Kelly then lifted a sacrifice fly to center fielder Austin Slater scoring Walker. The throw home was off line, and Bart inexplicably held the ball and didn't throw to either third or second base as Rojas and Thomas each moved up 90 feet. That set up Geraldo Perdomo for the biggest hit of the game, a two RBI single.

In a welcome change, the bullpen did its job drama-free tonight. Joe Mantiply worked a scoreless eighth and Reyes Moronta had a two strikeouts in a one-two-three ninth, picking up his second save of the season.

The Diamondbacks final home game of the year is tomorrow, with a game time start of 12:40 P.M. Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.38 ERA) goes against lefty Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.38 ERA). Alexander is a reliever who has made 13 appearances and just one start, so it looks like a bullpen game for Gabe Kapler.