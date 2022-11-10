Skip to main content
Diamondbacks DFA Humberto Castellanos and Tyler Zuber

Nick Ahmed, Tyler Gilbert, and Emmanuel Rivera activated from the IL, 40-man roster is full

The Diamondbacks made the following roster moves Thursday night November 9th.  You can also catch up on all of the previous D-backs roster moves and stories at the Inside the Diamondbacks transaction tracker.

  • Activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day injured list.
Humberto Castellanos, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery has been DFA'd by the Diamondbacks and removed from the 40 man roster. We profiled Castellanos October 24th

Castellanos is likely to clear waivers and can be outrighted to the minor leagues in that case. He was scheduled to be entering his last pre-arbitration year but was probably going to miss the entire 2023 season. Should he clear waivers and remain in the organization, this allows the team to stop his service clock, so that when he comes back they'll still have a year of pre-arb control. 

Tyler Zuber was just recently claimed off waivers from the Royals, as previously reported. Zuber missed all of 2022 with shoulder surgery this past May. Being DFA'd today again does not necessarily mean he won't be in the system, it just depends if he clears waivers or not. 

Nick Ahmed, who had shoulder surgery last spring, missing most of the season, and Tyler Gilbert who had been on the 60-day IL with a left elbow sprain, were both activated to the 40-man roster. 

Emmanuel Rivera, who suffered a fractured wrist near the end of the 2022 season was also activated. Rivera's season review story was published here

With the 40-man roster now full, the team will need to make several more moves within the next few days to clear space for players that must be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. The deadline to submit the reserve list is November 15th. 

