Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Emmanuel Rivera

Status: Pre Arb 2, League Minimum

Year Games PA BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ HR RBI WAR 2022 102 359 .233 .292 .409 .702 97 12 40 1.3 Career 131 457 .238 .298 .393 .690 93 13 45 1.5

Season Review

Emmanuel Rivera was drafted out of Puerto Rico by the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round of the 2015 draft. After a seven year minor league career he finally made his major league debut June 28, 2021 at the age of 25. Seeking a right handed bat, the Diamondbacks acquired the third baseman in exchange for pitcher Luke Weaver at the 2022 trade deadline.

After starting with an 0-4 game with his new team on August 3rd, Rivera got hot. In his next 8 games he went 11-for-27 with three doubles, four homers, scoring nine times while driving in six. It seemed like the Diamondbacks had gotten a steal. Unfortunately Rivera slumped for much of the rest of his season. Over his next 30 games, 118 PA he hit just .188 with two home runs and struck out 30 times.

Brought in to shore up the lineup against left hand pitching, Rivera oddly enough had a reverse split after arriving in Arizona, batting .227/.410/.466 with five homers in 100 PA vs. righties, but just .227/.292/.341 and one homer in 48 PA vs. lefties.

Defense:

Rivera proved adept and smooth at the hot corner, making all the plays he should make. He displayed a strong accurate arm. While he may not appear to have the best range, his solid overall defense resulted in him grading out +6 defensive runs saved at Baseball Reference, and +3 Outs above average from Statcast. Rivera also started three games at first base, spelling Christian Walker on occasion.

2023 Outlook

During the final home stand of the season the weekend of September 23-25, Rivera had a collision in batting practice with Stone Garrett that resulted in a fractured left wrist. Rivera tried to play through it, but the discomfort became too great. After one more start on September 30th he received imaging that revealed the fracture and he was placed on the injured list October 1st, ending his season.

Now four and a half weeks post injury, per a team source Rivera did not require surgery. After follow up with his doctor he is cleared to begin rehab and strengthening. The next steps in his process will be determined by the end of November. Based on this news, it does not appear that Rivera will be in jeopardy of beginning spring training on time.

Rivera will not be eligible for arbitration until the 2025 season, and is not a free agent until 2028. With so many low cost controlled years remaining, Rivera is a valuable asset to the team. Still just 26 years old, he will not turn 27 until June 29th, and there is still room to grow with the bat. If he can take the next steps and find consistency, and provide the necessary thump against left hand pitching he should have an important role over the next few year.