Diamondbacks Outright Three Players

The Diamondbacks have outrighted RHP Humberto Castellanos, INF Buddy Kennedy, and RHP Tyler Zuber.

The Diamondbacks have announced that they've outrighted right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos, infielder Buddy Kennedy, and right-handed pitcher Tyler Zuber to the minor leagues. The 40-man roster is now at 39 players.

Castellanos and Zuber were designated for assignment yesterday, so they were already taken off the 40-man roster. Both pitchers are recovering from major surgery, with Castellanos having Tommy John surgery and Zuber having shoulder surgery, although now they will not be getting service time until they get back on a major league mound. 

Kennedy debuted in 2022 for the D-backs, hitting .217/.287/.325 in 30 games. His most notable moment came on Father's Day, in which he hit a grand slam in an Arizona win over the Minnesota Twins. However his lack of consistent offense at the big league level, with his offensive contributions rated 29% below a league average player with a 71 wRC+ at Fangraphs, played a role in him getting taken off the 40-man roster despite the organization looking for right-handed bats. 

