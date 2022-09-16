Drey Jameson Set to Make MLB Debut against Padres

Drey Jameson will officially make his MLB debut tonight against the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old right-hander was selected off of the taxi squad and left-handed reliever Kyle Nelson has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to September 13th.

Jameson, another one of the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospects, will be the 4th player from the 2019 draft class to debut this season. He ranks 6th on our list of the Top 10 prospects in the organization due to his electric stuff.

Lineups

Jack Sommers

The Padres have not released their lineup as of this writing and are waiting to see if Brandon Drury is healthy enough to play. Drury was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion on September 5th.

Notes

Before the game, manager Torey Lovullo discussed trying to get Ketel Marte untracked. Since July 29th, Marte has only hit .173 with no home runs. When asked about Marte's slump, Lovullo said that Marte has become a bit one-dimensional and trying too hard to make things happen.

On follow-up, when pressed on Marte's failure to use the opposite field, Lovullo expounded upon the issue.



Corbin Carroll is out of the lineup with a left-handed starter for the third time this week. When asked about that, Lovullo stated they want to find the right left-on-left matchups and he wants to get Carroll in against lefties.

The D-backs will hope to reverse their fortunes against Sean Manaea. As noted in the series pitching match-ups, Manaea is 2-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 25 innings pitched across 4 starts.