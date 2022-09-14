Skip to main content
Diamondbacks plan to promote RHP prospect Drey Jameson

Diamondbacks plan to promote RHP prospect Drey Jameson

Jameson likely to make his MLB debut and first start tomorrow against the San Diego Padres.

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

Jameson likely to make his MLB debut and first start tomorrow against the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks may be bringing up another one of their top pitching prospects this week, with Drey Jameson likely to get called up from AAA Reno. Jameson, 25, was added to the taxi squad today and could be in line to make his debut and first MLB start tomorrow against the San Diego Padres. Drafted by the D-backs 34th overall in 2019, Jameson has the type of stuff that fits either at the top of a rotation or the backend of a bullpen. He'd be the 4th player from that draft class to debut this season, following Tommy Henry, Corbin Carroll, and Ryne Nelson.

Jameson ranks 6th on our list of the Top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks system.  He has a short and slender frame at 6'0" and 165 pounds and a violent delivery, both presenting significant reliever risk long term. So far in his ascension up the D-backs system those concerns have not manifested themselves, as Jameson has toned down the delivery in pro ball and hasn't shown any issues maintaining stuff in starts and over the course of a season. It also helps that he is insanely athletic, being named the Best Athlete in the system by Baseball America.

Jameson started the year with 4 starts in Amarillo, the last two allowing a combined 4 hits while striking out 17 hitters in 12 innings. He was then promoted to AAA Reno, where he's seen inconsistent bottom-line results. The long ball has bitten Jameson in Reno, with 21 home runs in 114 innings, but has posted a respectable 109/42 strikeout to walk ratio in AAA. Despite his surface numbers looking poor, he's actually shown enough development in Reno to warrant a potential call-up.

Jameson's 4-seamer averages around 97 MPH and he throws a sinker that sits in the mid 90s. This spring, he flashed 100+ in shorter bursts. He pairs that up the gas with a slider he manipulates the shape well, with Statcast potentially misclassifying some of them as cutters when it's a harder and more subtle break. He also has a curveball, which uses a similar grip to the slider but Jameson has worked on being able to differentiate it from his slider. He rounds it out with a changeup, which is seldom-used but an effective fourth offering. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bringing up Jameson allows the D-backs to get him some big league experience at the end of his protection year and give the organization a proper evaluation for this winter.

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Drey Jameson (9) throws a pitch against the Salt Lake Bees
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks plan to promote RHP prospect Drey Jameson

By Michael McDermott
Jake McCarthy swings the bat against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Jake McCarthy: The overlooked prospect that became a franchise cornerstone

By Michael McDermott
Jordan Lawlar takes batting practice at the Diamondbacks Spring Training facility during Minor League camp.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 13, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Dodgers Celebrate division title in Chase Field
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Dodgers Celebrate NL West Title on Chase Field Mound after 4-0 Win

By Jack Sommers
Merrill Kelly throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks look to spoil Dodgers night

By Michael McDermott
Ryan Nelson starts his delivery to throw a pitch against the Dodgers at Chase Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Ryne Nelson has all the tools to be an effective big league starter

By Michael McDermott
Zack Greinke's Gold Glove Award for the 2017 Season
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

By Michael McDermott
Kyle Nelson being pulled by Torey Lovullo after poor outing
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Pitcher's Duel Spoiled by Bullpen, Dodgers Defeat D-Backs 6-0

By Jack Sommers