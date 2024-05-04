Dodgers Reportedly Early Favorite to Sign Japanese Pitching Sensation Roki Sasaki
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a record-breaking offseason. Los Angeles signed two generational players to mega contracts, Japanese sensations Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani. MLB and fans were taken aback.
These moves by the Dodgers showed the entire world that the Dodgers are not coming up short again. The part is still pending, and it's not just for the 2024 season; it's for the next decade at least.
In a recent article by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, he revealed that the Dodgers are not done strengthening their rotation. According to Heyman, the Dodgers are the frontrunners to secure the services of Japanese pitching sensation, right-hander Roki Sasaki. This potential addition could further bolster the Dodgers' already formidable lineup.
"The early favorite for Chiba Lotte wunderkind right-hander Roki Sasaki, the next great Japanese import: Dodgers," he said. "Who else?"
Despite their historic offseason and the 2020 title, the Dodgers' front office and fans understand that complacency is not an option. In a city like Los Angeles, it's easy to fade into irrelevance, and that's the last thing the Dodgers want. They are determined to stay at the forefront of the baseball world, and their recent acquisitions are a testament to this commitment.
Sasaki is only 22 years old. He's already pitched a perfect game in 2022, has been named a two-time NPB All-Star, and recorded an NPB record 19 strikeouts in a single game. This kid has a chance to be one of the great pitchers in the major leagues, and the Dodgers are at the forefront.
A frontline starting rotation of Yamamoto, Ohtani, and Saski in 2025 and beyond would petrify teams at their core. That dream may become a reality for the Dodgers and their fans.
Nothing is out of reach for the Dodgers front office.
More Dodgers: Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Has High Praise for Mookie Betts' 'MVP-Type Season'