Andy Pages Won't Be Going Anywhere For a While Per the Latest Dodgers Injury Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without veteran outfielder Jason Heyward since April 3 because of lower back tightness and his trip on the 10-day injured list has now extended more than four weeks.
On Monday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Heyward has again been paused from baseball activities. His return is yet to be determined but it has given Andy Pages a deservingly longer stay with the big league club.
Since he was called up on April 11, Pages has played in 12 games and is batting .298 (14-for-47) with five doubles, two home runs, eight runs batted in, and 10 runs scored. He has struck out 10 times.
His 14 hits are tied with James Outman and Gavin Lux, who have played in 26 and 22 games, respectively. Pages' five doubles are the seventh-most on the team. His stats show that he is one of the top nine hitters on the team and is mostly in the top seven.
“Very impressed with Andy,” Roberts said. “I think one of the things that we bet on (with) Andy was the head, that he wasn’t going to be overwhelmed being here. Certainly, he’s not. Sure, there have been some struggles, striking out at times. He just didn’t panic.
“I think it’s something that we all believed in Andy. But you have to see it to validate it and justify it as far as at this level. But it’s not surprising, I don’t think, (to) anyone in this organization or any of us that have been around him. He just has that hit tool that I talk about. It’s not a one-piece swing. He’s a hitter first with some power behind it. I like it.”