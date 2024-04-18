Brooklyn Dodgers Legend Dies at 97
Former legendary Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine has died at age 97. His family confirmed the news to the Indianapolis Star on Tuesday.
After serving in the Navy, Erskine went on to spend his entire major league with the Dodgers, from 1948-59. He began his career primarily serving as as a relief pitcher, before going on to become a starter for the team.
During his career, Erskine pitched two no-hitters and became an All-Star in 1954, when he went 18-15 with a 4.15 ERA. Erskine also pitched for the Dodgers when the franchise won their first World Series in 1955. He would move with the team to Los Angeles in 1957, and pitched his last game for the team in June of 1959. He would retire and become an assistant pitching coach for the Dodgers as they won their second World Series in 1959. He finished his career with a 122-78 record and a 4.00 ERA.
Erskine was the last living member of the 1955 Dodgers World Series winning team, as well as the last living Dodger who was chronicled in the 1972 book, "The Boys of Summer."
Following his professional career, Erskine became a baseball color commentator in 1960 before working as a college baseball coach for Anderson College. He went on to work for the Baseball Assistance Team, which helped former baseball players dealing with financial and medical issues. He also helped fundraise for the Special Olympics, contributions that earn him the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.