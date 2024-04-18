Dodgers Broadcaster Identifies Team's Biggest Challenge
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't off to the hottest start in the 2024 season as they sit at 12-9. Although they are first in the NL West, the Dodgers aren't playing like themselves.
The team is clearly facing some issues, especially on the pitching side of things. Former Dodgers All-Star pitcher and broadcaster Orel Hershiser recently appeared on MLB Network's High Heat with Alanna Rizzo to discuss the early challenges this team is facing.
"Probably the same challenges they had last year, which was the health of our pitching staff. I think you go as far as you're pitching. I think a great game out of the offense is a great game. A bad game out of the pitching can be a long year. Our pitching right now has been outstanding most of the time. I think we're about an 80-20 rule just about everything about 80% of the time it's been outstanding."
Thus far, the pitching has been up and down. In the NL, the Dodgers rank eighth in ERA at 4.14. Their bullpen ranks seventh in the NL with a 4.13 ERA.
As Hershiser said, the L.A. offense has been just fine. They rank in the top three or better in runs, average, home runs, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Their bottom of the lineup is starting to be a serious cause for concern, though.
The Dodgers are too talented not to take care of business and eventually win the NL West. But for now, they have some issues that need to be sorted out.