Dodgers Injured Reliever Hoping For Speedy Recovery Following 'Freak' Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious after a successful series against the National League powerhouse, the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers swept the best team record-wise entering Friday and left the weekend with the second-best record in the NL.
The Dodgers did nothing but win from Friday through Sunday but suffered a significant injury loss on Sunday morning. Dodgers closer Evan Phillips was placed on the injured list due to a hamstring strain.
Phillips shared with reporters his optimistic perspective on his injury and his upcoming stint in the IL.
"Fortunately it's about as mild as it could get, so hopefully the road to recovery is smooth and simple."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave his take on Phillips' injury to reporters, too.
"It was just a freak and random [injury], sort of like how Brasier was running sprints and blew out his calf — a little bit of bad luck," Roberts said. "It's very benign, and the hope is that once his [IL] stint is up, he'll be back and ready to go."
Phillips will go on the IL for the first time in three seasons. He has been the backbone of the Dodgers bullpen, demonstrating consistency throughout his tenure. In 14 games in 2024, Phillips allowed only 10 hits, three runs, zero home runs, 17 strikeouts, and a batting average of .196. He had a 0.66 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 13.2 innings.
Losing Phillips is significant for the Dodgers, but at least they got back their other top reliever, Blake Treinen, who returned from the 15-day IL due to bruised lung and broken ribs.
The Phillips move was retroactive to Saturday.