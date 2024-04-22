Dodgers News: Latest Injury Updates on 5 Key Players
It is still early in the season but the Los Angeles Dodgers have been struggling with injuries with five important players on the roster missing some time for various reasons.
Manager Dave Roberts addressed the progress of Jason Heyward, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Bobby Miller, and Emmet Sheehan before the series against the New York Mets on Friday afternoon.
Heyward was placed on the injured list about three weeks ago because of lower back tightness. The Dodgers were hoping his stint on the 10-day IL would be just that but it has lasted quite a bit longer than anticipated opening the door for rookie Andy Pages to make his major league debut.
“Jason is going to stay back when we’re on the road but potentially will see us in Arizona,” Roberts said.
“But I’m not sure what he’s doing as far as baseball activities. I do expect a rehab assignment to some extent. I don’t know when that’s going to start. We’ve got some boxes to check before we get to that point. But he is feeling better. [Thursday] was a better day for him, as I understand it.”
Treinen suffered a bruised lung and began the season on the IL but he threw a bullpen at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. He could begin a rehab assignment this week.
“This Saturday will be the two out of three (days of pitching), so then it’ll be the back-to-back and at that point in time I think it will be a real conversation (for being activated),” Roberts said.
Graterol threw a 17-pitch bullpen session and still needs to face live batters before reporting to a rehab assignment.
“I think Brusdar is weeks away,” Roberts reiterated.
Miller is dealing with some shoulder inflammation and an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage. Miller and the Dodgers are optimistic about his timetable.
“Bobby is going to stay back when we’re on the road and he’ll start playing catch soon,” Roberts said. “It should be sometime this series this weekend he’ll start playing catch if I’m not mistaken.”
Sheehan has been dealing with forearm trouble and the team expects him to play catch this week.
“Emmet is going to throw next week,” Roberts said. “Some time in the middle of the week.”