Dodgers Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings After Down Week
Newsweek's Major League Baseball Power Rankings have a new No. 1 for the third consecutive week, which isn't the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers are one of the biggest fallers this week, dropping five spots to No. 9. Los Angeles went from the first team to win 10 games to almost on the brink of .500 — but even with a 14-11 record, they are the only National League West team with a winning record.
Los Angeles is coming off a nine-game homestand that saw the Dodgers on their first true skid of the year. They lost three straight and lost five of six against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.
They are now 4-7 in their last 11 games as they continue to navigate injuries to the pitching staff. Bobby Miller has landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, Emmet Sheehan has been battling forearm inflammation since the early part of spring training and James Paxton has been having trouble finding consistency in his starts. Walker Buehler is expected to return by the end of the month.
The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets were the biggest risers while the Dodgers joined the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels, the San Diego Padres, and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the biggest fallers.
Here are the complete rankings as of Wednesday afternoon:
- Atlanta Braves (16-6)
- Cleveland Guardians (17-6)
- Baltimore Orioles (15-8)
- New York Yankees (16-8)
- Milwaukee Brewers (14-8)
- Philadelphia Phillies (15-9)
- Kansas City Royals (14-10)
- Chicago Cubs (14-9)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (14-11)
- Texas Rangers (12-12)
- Cincinnati Reds (13-10)
- Boston Red Sox (13-11)
- New York Mets (12-11)
- Detroit Tigers (14-10)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (13-11)
- San Diego Padres (13-13)
- Toronto Blue Jays (13-11)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13)
- Seattle Mariners (12-11)
- Tampa Bay Rays (12-13)
- San Francisco Giants (12-13)
- Washington Nationals (10-12)
- St. Louis Cardinals (10-14)
- Minnesota Twins (9-13)
- Los Angeles Angels (10-14)
- Houston Astros (7-17)
- Oakland Athletics (9-15)
- Miami Marlins (6-19)
- Colorado Rockies (6-18)
- Chicago White Sox (3-20)