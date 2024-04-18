Dodgers Prospect Wins Player of the Week Honors
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes third baseman Jake Gelof was named California League Player of the Week on Monday after an outstanding performance against the Stockton Ports.
In four games against the Ports, the Dodgers prospect was 6-for-13 with seven runs batted in, a double, a triple and a home run. He also earned three walks giving him a .529 on-base percentage for the week and a 1.453 OPS.
Gelof is the younger brother of Zack Gelof of the Oakland Athletics. Both were drafted 60th overall, Zack in 2021 and Jake in 2022. Both played at the University of Virginia and played against each other for the first time this spring.
“I can’t remember the last time I played against him,” Zack said. “Maybe like practicing against each other. But we’ve always been on the same team or different age groups, so this is pretty cool.”
Jake owns a plethora of records for the Cavaliers including all-time home runs (48), single-season RBIs with 81 in 2022 and 90 in 2023, five multi-homer games in 2022 (breaking Jon Benick’s 2001 record), single-season home runs with 23 in 2023 (first with two 20 home run seasons for UVA), and six career NCAA tournament home runs (most in school history).
He is currently batting .290 and slugging .463 with a .350 on-base percentage through the first nine games of the season. He has nine hits including one double, one triple and one home run with six runs scored, 12 RBIs and 11 free passes (one intentional). He has struck out 14 times in 31 at-bats.