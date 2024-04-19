Dodgers Starting Pitcher Moves Up to Number 4 in MLB-Wide Rankings
Eno Sarris of The Athletic updated his Major League Baseball starting pitcher rankings on Friday and the Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow moved up four spots.
At No. 4 this week, up from No. 8 last week, Glasnow has impressed Sarris who said the following about him:
"The universe has a sense of humor. Or at least, it does if Glasnow is going to put together a mostly healthy season when the rest of the pitching world crumbles down around us. On the mound, the Dodgers righty has added a power two-seamer that's every bit as nasty as the rest of his offerings, pushed his slider back to the best it's ever been, and is even locating pitches at an above-average rate. He's healthy now, don't worry about tomorrow."
Instead of zeroing in on earned run average, Sarris uses a combination of reliability of the fastball, Stuff+, and strikeout-minus-walk rate. The eye test is also a factor.
Glasnow has been good but not great this season. Two starts ago, he looked nearly unhittable tying a career-high with 14 strikeouts in a dominant outing against the Minnesota Twins. His last start against the Washington Nationals was a complete 180. He allowed six runs over five innings and lost command of his fastball.
It's still early in the season and Glasnow, just like the rest of the starting rotation will get better.
“They’re going to be better,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think we’re doing a good job of managing the health, managing the workload. But it’s a two-way street, too. Absolutely.”