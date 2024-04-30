Dodgers' Top-100 Prospect Won't Miss Significant Time With Hamstring Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Josue De Paula left Single-A Rancho Cucamonga’s game Wednesday with a hamstring injury but will avoid the injured list, according to Dodgers Nation, who initially reported the news.
Here’s a video of the injury:
De Paula, 18, signed with the Dodgers in Jan. 2022 and is the organization's No. 2 prospect, per Dodgers Nation’s preseason rankings. He's currently No. 4 according to MLB Pipeline's rankings for the Dodgers. Baseball America has him ranked in the top 100 for all of Major League Baseball.
De Paula has started the season strong for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, slashing .267/.333/.417 with five doubles, two triples, and 10 RBIs. Per MLB Pipeline, he is expected to get his call up to the big leagues sometime in 2026.
In the meantime, staying off the injured list is a positive sign that his injury isn't too serious and he should be back on the field soon. Perhaps, as early as this week.