Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Did Something For LA That Nobody Has Since Clayton Kershaw
The Los Angeles Dodgers were looking to avoid being swept for the first time this season and turned to ace Tyler Glasnow to prevent that from happening on Sunday afternoon.
Glasnow pitched a gem and matched his career high with eight innings pitched in the Dodgers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. The outing was the deepest a Dodger starter has pitched since Clayton Kershaw threw eight scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels on July 15, 2022.
For Glasnow, it was his first time completing eight innings since May 2021, when he did so twice to set a career-high. He also collected 10 strikeouts for his second double-digit strikeout game in his last three starts.
“Today was a great one, and he impacted us in a lot of ways,” manager Dave Roberts said of Glasnow. “Starting pitchers that have been around, they understand what's at stake when they take the baseball that particular start. And today, we were in the middle of it as far as workload in the ‘pen recently, going into an off-day. To give our guys a chance to reset, have two days down, was huge.”
The Dodgers and Glasnow were anxious to run their ace back out to the mound and desperately needed a win. His start was moved up two days so he wouldn't have to wait a week between starts. Glasnow admitted after the game that he felt relaxed and more in sync with his mechanics than he did in his last start when he gave six runs on eight hits and two walks against the Nationals.
“Working on stuff throughout the week after last start, I think just being more relaxed and rhythmic usually helps me be in the zone a bit longer and have [a game] like this,” said Glasnow. “So I think today, just rhythm-wise and how my body was moving, was just efficient, and I was able to get out of innings quick.”
Glasnow is now 4-1 on the year with a 2.92 ERA.