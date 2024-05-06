Former Dodgers Reliever Joins Tampa Bay Rays
Former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Edwin Uceta will be added to the Tampa Bay Rays' big-league roster.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times announced Uceta will join the Rays' bullpen. Topkin shared via Twitter on Monday.
The Rays selected Uceta's contract from Triple-A Durham.
The 26-year-old posted a 7.00 ERA with Durhan this season and had a 21-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 18 innings of relief. Uctea will likely be used in low-leverage spots for the Rays out of the bullpen.
Before bouncing around from team to team, Uceta was with the Dodgers' organization from 2016-21. He spent most of his time with the Dodgers in the minor leagues. He was added to the 40-man roster after the 2020 season. The Dominican Republic native pitched in 14 games with the Dodgers, recording a 6.64 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a 1.52 WHIP. He allowed 19 hits and 15 earned runs in 20.1 innings.
After the 2021 season, he was designated for assignment. Following his stint with the Dodgers, he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs before landing with the Rays in Dec. 2023.