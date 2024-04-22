Former Dodgers Top Prospect Traded to NL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Mitch White was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations, the teams announced on Saturday.
White was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays last Tuesday after posting a 5.40 ERA in four long relief appearances across 10 innings for Toronto this season. After the Dodgers traded White to the Blue Jays in 2022, White made 24 appearances with Toronto, making eight starts and compiling a 7.26 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts across 65.2 innings.
White spent two seasons with the Dodgers, making his debut in August 2020 against the Texas Rangers. He made 14 starts during his time in Los Angeles, appearing in 38 total games and owning a 3.58 ERA in 105.2 innings with Los Angeles.
In a corresponding move, the Giants transferred Alex Cobb to the 60-day injured list. Cobb originally started ahead of schedule to return from his offseason hip surgery, but suffered setbacks with his elbow and shoulder. He remains on schedule for his return since the move is retroactive to the start of the season.
White didn't pan out for the Blue Jays, but maybe he will be able to regain his confidence in the Bay Area which is a coming home for the San Jose native. He was originally drafted No. 65 overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 MLB Draft.
The 29-year-old is out of options meaning the Giants will have to add White to their active roster. He will most likely join the bullpen and be available for multiple innings. Hopefully, rejoining the National League West will provide White with a sense of comfort that he seemed to be missing in Toronto.