Key Dodgers Reliever Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
Blake Treinen didn't get through a full inning of his rehab appearance on Tuesday night with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but getting him back on the mound in a game is a step in the right direction.
The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever, who has been recovering from a bruised lung, reached his limit after facing a fourth Albuquerque Isotopes batter. Three reached base on hits, and each came around to score. Treinen struck out the other batter he faced. He threw 20 pitches with 12 landing for strikes. Final line: one-third of an inning, three earned runs allowed.
The crooked numbers he put up shouldn't worry anyone. Getting Treinen back to feeling confident and healthy is what is most important for him and the Dodgers, who are anxious to get a dependable reliever back in the bullpen. The game was played at elevation in Albuquerque; Oklahoma City won, 17-13.
Right-handers Ryan Brasier (5.59 ERA) and Joe Kelly (7.00 ERA) have regressed after re-signing with the team this winter. Daniel Hudson and Alex Vesia have sub-3.00 ERAs but have also been blown late-inning leads resulting in losses.
Treinen was limited by shoulder problems to five games in 2022 and spent all of 2023 in rehab after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. He is just as anxious to get back on the mound for the Dodgers.
The 35-year-old has been a steady arm in the bullpen since he arrived in Los Angeles. In three seasons with the Dodgers, he has an ERA of 2.45 across 103 innings and 104 games.