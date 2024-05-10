Baseball World Reacts to Sudden Death of Former Dodgers Minor Leaguer
Sean Burroughs, a veteran of seven major league seasons who spent one year in the Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league system, died Wednesday according to multiple reports. He was 43.
Burroughs was coaching his son’s Little League team when he collapsed and died, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale:
Burroughs was selected ninth overall by the San Diego Padres in the 1998 draft. He won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the USA Baseball Team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and made his major-league debut with the Padres in 2002. He also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins before playing 57 games with the Chattanooga Lookouts — then a Dodgers affiliate — in 2013.
Here is how social media has reacted to the devastating news:
Inside the Dodgers sends its condolences to Burroughs’ family and friends.