Dodgers: Dave Roberts Has Eyes On Top Pitchers In Market

You can't win ball games without a strong cast of pitchers. Arguably the most important position in baseball and the Dodgers need some help but luckily Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom are a pair of options to keep an eye on.

While the Dodgers have some holes to fill for shortstop and centerfield, the pitching unit remains a top priority and the market for pitchers is one of the best. The front office ultimately will make the decision but it doesn't shy Dave Roberts away from pondering some key options.

As the rumors continue to fly in of who the Dodgers value, it's looking more likely each day that the team is at least in the conversation when it comes to getting one of these top pitchers. Both would bring the edge the Dodgers were missing at the end of the season and Roberts would love to bring either of them in (via The Athletic Baseball Show).

“We talked about the right fielder who’s free, and then you’re talking about top end starters. So, I think that we’re going to be in play. And I think that, for us, kind of, what makes sense for the roster, every option’s open. But, yeah, you talk about deGrom, Verlander, those are the two best guys on the market. So there’s certainly interest."

Roberts' experience in the league has allowed him to coach against some of the best pitchers. Even with all the knowledge, Verlander and deGrom remain one of the toughest pitchers he's gone up against.

"And for me, personally, I’ve admired how those guys go about things. And as a manager, you always want all the best players. So, I’m still trying to be sensitive to payroll, but I’ll take Verlander and DeGrom. So we have conversations a lot, but I’m probably biased, but I just think Andrew does it better than anybody, I really do.”

As much as Roberts would love to bring them both in the tough decisions get handed down to Andrew Friedman. It remains to be seen how much the front office will be willing to pay these top pitchers, but the need is evident and they both provide exactly what the team needs.