Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Expected to Have Interest for Jacob deGrom

The MLB free agency is about ready to take off as fans eye who their team might land. Every season the Dodgers become a potential landing spot for some of the biggest free agents and Jacob deGrom has emerged as a potential player.

Aaron Judge has been linked with the Dodgers and has heavily gained traction, but deGrom tops a list of upcoming free agents as the top pitcher heading into the 2023 season (via Jon Heyman, New York Post).

Zack Wheeler told The Post’s Mike Puma deGrom likes being a Met. Teams: Rangers, Mets, Dodgers. Expert: $125M, 3 years.

There are plenty of options for the Dodger to choose from, but no one would be against bringing in the two-time Cy Young winner, who is destined to command a lot of money, but will be worth every penny.

The Dodgers went through a carousel of pitchers with Walker Buehler being done for the season, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin dealing with his injuries and the team trying to bring Dustin May back up to speed.

The expectations are all the injuries should be fully recovered, except Buehler, and the pitching unit will be strong, but it's never a bad option to add to arguably the most important position in baseball. However, bringing in a guy like deGrom will likely mark the end of Kershaw's career.

Nonetheless, the 34 year old pitcher has plenty left to give despite him returning to his Cy Young self is highly unlikely. Last season, deGrom finished with 3.08 ERA with five wins and four losses 11 games started.