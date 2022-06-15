Skip to main content
Dodgers: Kevin Pillar Encourages Young Fan Who Had Scary Moment in Batter's Box

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar Encourages Young Fan Who Had Scary Moment in Batter's Box

Kevin Pillar provided some words of encouragement for a young fan who also got hit in the face with a ball.

Kevin Pillar provided some words of encouragement for a young fan who also got hit in the face with a ball.

Last year, Kevin Pillar had the unfortunate distinction of being at the center of every baseball player's worst nightmare. While on the Mets, Pillar got hit in the face with a 94.5 mph fastball. He fell to his knees as blood starting spewing from his nose. It was downright scary.

A subsequent CT scan showed that Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures, but he eventually returned in early June. 

On Monday, a parent reached out to the Dodgers to get in touch with Pillar after their 11-year-old child was struck in the head with a 70 mph fastball. The parent was asking for some encouragement from a professional baseball player who went through the exact same thing and made a triumphant comeback. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The veteran outfielder came through with some great advice for the young baseball player and even told the kid to let him "know if you need anything". Pillar's season might be over due to his shoulder injury, but he's still giving back to Dodgers fans. 

Kevin PillarLos Angeles Dodgers

Jul 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers manager (30) and third baseman Justin Turner (10) watch the action from behind a protective net during an intrasquad game at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner and Doc Disagree On Cause of LA’s June Swoon

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Dismisses Trade for Starter Amid Injury Woes

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18525798_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: AL Team Wears Must-See Outfits for Road Trip

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18526271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: All-Star Outfielder's Fiance Provides Comical Injury Update

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Superstar Welcomes Championships Expectations

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18048981_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Dodgers Minor League Team Record MiLB First

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022
Walker Buehler
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Talks Loss of Walker Buehler

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres (4)
News

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Knocking on the Door to Make MLB Return

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022