Dodgers: Kevin Pillar Encourages Young Fan Who Had Scary Moment in Batter's Box

Last year, Kevin Pillar had the unfortunate distinction of being at the center of every baseball player's worst nightmare. While on the Mets, Pillar got hit in the face with a 94.5 mph fastball. He fell to his knees as blood starting spewing from his nose. It was downright scary.

A subsequent CT scan showed that Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures, but he eventually returned in early June.

On Monday, a parent reached out to the Dodgers to get in touch with Pillar after their 11-year-old child was struck in the head with a 70 mph fastball. The parent was asking for some encouragement from a professional baseball player who went through the exact same thing and made a triumphant comeback.

The veteran outfielder came through with some great advice for the young baseball player and even told the kid to let him "know if you need anything". Pillar's season might be over due to his shoulder injury, but he's still giving back to Dodgers fans.