Dodgers: LA Expected To Have First Year Outfielder On Opening Day Roster

Dodgers outfielder James Outman made the most of his opportunities
With former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hitting the open market it opens the door for another player to step up and take the spot. While it's likely the Dodgers go after a key free agency, a familiar name may find himself on the opening day roster to ease some of the pain. 

Among those who may have a chance of more playtime belongs to James Outman who had his first major league appearance in 2022. Outman appeared in four games for the Dodgers and remained efficient with his opportunities.

Outman managed to record one home run with three RBI's on a .462 batting average in 16 plate appearances. A home run he managed to launch in his first career at-bat.

The efforts were enough to convince The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that it won't be surprising to see Outman again (via SportsNet LA Access Dodgers).

“I think he’s going to be on the big league roster come Opening Day. I think no matter what they do to sort of address center field, what they do to sort of address the rest of the outfield, his ability to play all three different spots is going to sort of land him in a good role for them. He has a good left-handed swing."

There's still some work that needs to be polished, but Outman brings an exciting edge to the Dodgers that they may be able to utilize for an entire season. 

"Obviously he’s had issues with strikeouts in the minor leagues, that’s something that’s going to be part of a learning curve in the big leagues. But he’s shown the power’s there. He’s shown the athleticism. I think he deserves a good extended run at least to start the season. Maybe not playing every single day, maybe in a platoon. But having him around the big league club.”

If the Dodgers choose to give Outman a bigger role, they can look to prioritize other positions of need and even possibly bring Trea Turner back. A lot of the scenarios are a stretch, but bringing Outman back opens a whole new list of opportunities. 

