Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Has Reportedly Made Three Historic Signings

Dodgers: LA Has Reportedly Made Three Historic Signings

The Dodgers signed the first-ever Ugandan prospects this past Friday according to the nation's National Council of Sports.

The Dodgers signed the first-ever Ugandan prospects this past Friday according to the nation's National Council of Sports.

The National Council of Sports in Uganda reported that the Dodgers signed a pair of Ugandan prospects on Friday.Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male are the first Ugandan baseball players to play professionally for a MLB organization.

On top of their signings, Joshua Kizito Muwanguzi is being brought on-board to coach at the Dodgers facility in the Dominican Republic- Campo Las Palmas. According to the Council, he's' the first Ugandan-born coach for a MLB organization.

As it currently stands, there isn’t any additional information available as far as what positions Serunkuma and Male will play. They will be training at Campo Las Palmas and getting used to life as a professional baseball players.

Read More

Their signings further demonstrate the Dodgers renewed commitment to identifying talent across the globe

USATSI_16071365
News

Dodgers: LA Has Reportedly Made Three Historic Signings

1 minute ago
USATSI_14273374
News

OKC Dodgers Announce Opening Day Game

6 hours ago
USATSI_17015257
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Posts Photo with Tony Gwynn Trophy and His Biggest Fan

21 hours ago
USATSI_16870025
News

Dodgers: LA Quietly Replaces Longtime Head Athletic Trainer

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_13452048
News

MLB News: Players' Mistrust of Rob Manfred Cannot be Understated Says LA Insider

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_16760495
News

MLB News: League and MLBPA Agree on 'Bonus Pool' Concept for New CBA

Jan 29, 2022
Sep 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sports agent Scott Boras reacts during a MLB baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Scott Boras Leveraging His Power in CBA Negotiations Says MLB Expert

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_14840088
News

Dodgers Sign Pitcher Sam Gaviglio to Minor League Contract

Jan 29, 2022