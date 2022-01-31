Dodgers: LA Has Reportedly Made Three Historic Signings

The National Council of Sports in Uganda reported that the Dodgers signed a pair of Ugandan prospects on Friday.Ben Serunkuma and Umar Male are the first Ugandan baseball players to play professionally for a MLB organization.

On top of their signings, Joshua Kizito Muwanguzi is being brought on-board to coach at the Dodgers facility in the Dominican Republic- Campo Las Palmas. According to the Council, he's' the first Ugandan-born coach for a MLB organization.

As it currently stands, there isn’t any additional information available as far as what positions Serunkuma and Male will play. They will be training at Campo Las Palmas and getting used to life as a professional baseball players.

Their signings further demonstrate the Dodgers renewed commitment to identifying talent across the globe.