Dodgers: LA Kings Stars Build the 'Perfect Dodger Dog'

Some Los Angeles Kings players create their own version of the infamous "Dodger Dogs"

The city of Los Angeles is like none other. It's glamorous, it's Hollywood, and it's unique. And all that applies to L.A.'s sports teams as well.

Many of L.A.'s teams are historic and filled with rich history; most importantly, they all have each other's backs, especially the Dodgers and L.A.'s hockey team, the Kings.

The Kings are in season right now and are having a spectacular 2022-2023 campaign thus far.

And on Saturday, the Kings will host Dodgers Night as they take on the New Jersey Devils at Crypto.com Arena.

What better way to get in the Dodger mood than creating your own Dodger Dog amid Dodger Night?

A handful of Kings players participated in building their own Dodger Dogs. Take a look at what they like in the world-famous hot dogs.

Everyone has their own taste, so there's no right or wrong condiment to put on the Dodger Dog.

I like adding a lot of ketchup, a lot of mustard, some relish, and onions (even though Dodger Stadium doesn't provide onions anymore).

The world-famous dog has turned off many Dodger fans and baseball lovers since 2021, when Farmer John announced they would be leaving California due to rising costs.

I still like the Dodger Dog; it is iconic and will forever be linked to Chavez Ravine and the Boys in Blue.