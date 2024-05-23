Dodgers Legend Learns He's the Answer to Trivia Question, Has Hilarious Response
The man at the center of one of the most iconic moments in Los Angeles Dodgers history was the answer to a trivia question about postgame clubhouse protocol recently.
Kirk Gibson launched himself into Dodgers lore with a home run in the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium. His iconic celebration as he rounded the bases, with brake lights illuminating the parking lot in the background, is forever part of the franchise’s history.
Gibson spent the majority of his playing career with the Detroit Tigers, for whom he now works as a special assistant and color commentator on Bally Sports Detroit.
Gibson returned to Chase Field in Phoenix over the weekend for the first time since he was fired as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, and was the answer to a trivia question about post-game clubhouse regulations.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, reporters used to be allowed into major league clubhouses immediately after games, but the Tigers implemented a 10-minute “cooling-off” period upon Gibson’s request in 1987.
The idea for the “cooling-off” period came to Gibson because he thought it was unfair for reporters to see the raw emotions of athletes in the clubhouse quickly after games. Since then, the Tigers and teams across Major League Baseball have implemented a version of his request.
"It’s good to be remembered for something," Gibson said, laughing.