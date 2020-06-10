Dodgers MLB Draft Preview

The 2020 MLB Amateur Draft will be held tomorrow, June 10 and Thursday, June 11, and will be televised live on the MLB Network, ESPN and ESPN 2, beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT. It’s five rounds, down from its traditional 40.

Here are a few tools to help you follow along:

Background and "how to watch."

MLB Draft Tracker website and Twitter.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball in 2019 (106-56), have the 29th and final pick in the first round. Mock drafts abound. CBSSports.com predicts that Los Angeles with draft RHP Chris McMahon, the University of Miami.

MLB.com expects the Dodgers to draft RHP Bobby Miller, of the University of Louisville.

The Sporting News has L.A. taking RHP CJ Van Eyk out of Florida State University.

Baseball America suggests that the Dodgers will draft Carson Tucker, a shortstop from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

Bleacher Report goes with RHP Slade Cecconi of the University of Miami, as does Eric Stephen of True Blue L.A.

Yahoo has the Dodgers going with Jordan Westburg, a shortstop from Mississippi University.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

While a subscription is required, Baseball America has all kinds of things which you may find helpful. And here they are:

Mock Draft, BA 500, All Day Draft Chat, Draft Order, Slot Values, BA Staff Draft, 10 Sleepers To Watch, Best Tools, BA's All-Time List, How Potential First Rounders Can Boost Their Stock, How Juco Can Pay Off, 10 Sleepers To Watch, Will Robo Umps Affect Catcher Scouting?, A Strong Year For Eligible-Sophomores, Nick Gonzales Keeps Hitting, 10 Prospects Trending Up, This Year's Draft Has Pitching, Pitching And More Pitching, Revisiting Our Preseason To-Do Lists and Baseball America's MLB Draft Database.

Last but not least, we at Sports Illustrated's Inside the Dodgers have some historical pieces for you:

5 Worst Dodgers First-Round Draft Picks of All Time

Ranking the Dodgers' Rookies of the Year, Part 1

Ranking the Dodgers' Rookies of the Year, Part 2

5 Best Dodgers First Round Draft Picks of All Time

5 Greatest Number 1 Overall Picks in MLB Draft History

Return to our homepage tomorrow and Thursday night for info on the Dodgers selections.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.