5 Worst Dodgers First-Round Draft Picks of All Time

The five former ballplayers listed below were all in their own way quite good. They were better at the amateur level than most of their peers, which is why the Dodgers drafted them. However, none of them came close to reaching the expectations that accompany a first-round draft pick.

As the MLB Amateur Draft approaches, here are arguably the five worst first-round picks in Dodgers history.

Bill Bene, RHP, fifth overall, 1988, California State University, Los Angeles.

Never made it to the major leagues, and after nine seasons in the minors he was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. And in a rather unique manner. In 2012, Bene was sentenced to six months in prison for selling illegal karaoke jukeboxes and failing to report the more than $600,000 in income to the IRS.

Lifetime in nine minor league seasons: 15-30, 5.58 ERA, 1.946 WHIP.

Kiki Jones, RHP, 15th overall, 1989, Hillsborough High School (Tampa, FL).

Dominant during his first professional season at the Rookie Great Falls Dodgers in 1989 (8-0 1.92, 0.973), injuries and legal problems derailed his career. In 1992, Jones was arrested for falsely reporting his car stolen and collecting the insurance money. The Dodgers released him the next year. Celebrates his 50th birthday today.

Ryan Luzinski, C, 32nd overall, 1992, Holy Cross High School, Willingboro, NJ.

As they had once before, Dodgers hoped to match the success of this late-round pick of a catcher out of Pennsylvania.

You know the other story: As a personal favor from his childhood friend, Tommy Lasorda, automobile magnate Vince Piazza helped get his son, Mike, drafted in the 62nd round.

While Mike Piazza became the Dodgers backstop on his way to the Hall of Fame, Luzinski stagnated in the minors and was eventually dealt to Baltimore. The offspring of Phillies Wall of Famer, Greg Luzinski, it was hoped the son would also rise, but he never made the jump from AAA to the show.

Best season in the Dodgers organization (1996 at three levels): .311/.371/.443

Chris Anderson, RHP, 18th overall, 2013, Jacksonville University.

Not a lot of return on investment with this hurler, who received a $2,109,900 signing bonus. Anderson did advance to the AAA-OKC Dodgers in 2016, but was rocked during his three appearances, to the tune of 15 runs allowed in 6 1/3 innings. Released the following spring, he was signed by the Minnesota Twins who then released him after just three games (18.90).

Best season in Dodgers organization (2013 Great Lake Loons): 3-0, 1.96, 1.217.

Ronnie Walden, LHP, ninth overall, 1990, Blanchard High School, Oklahoma City, OK.

You really have to feel for this guy, who told The Oklahoman in 1999 that when he retired, his arm was so damaged he would never be able to play catch with his kids. This after just seven career minor league games (1-4, 1.47, 1.174).

