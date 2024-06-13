Dodgers' Mookie Betts Can Make MLB All-Star Game History This Year
Mookie Betts has started five All-Star Games in his career. All of those starts came in the outfield.
As the starting shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts has an opportunity to make history. No player has started All-Star Games both in the outfield and at shortstop in a career.
Harvey Kuenn, Tom Tresh, and Ian Desmond were all selected to an All-Star team in separate seasons at least once as a shortstop that year entering the game, and at least once as primarily an outfielder. But, none of them started the Midsummer Classic.
Betts isn't the only player who can make this type of history.
San Diego Padres outfield Fernando Tatis Jr. is in the same boat but has the chance to start in the outfield after starting at shortstop in 2021.
Betts is also joining Philadelphia's Bryce Harper for another historic feat. Betts and Harper have each started five All-Star Games in the outfield and are on this year’s ballot as infielders, with Harper now a first baseman.
There have only been three players to achieve this accomplishment and they are all in the Hall of Fame — Henry Aaron (16 outfield starts, one first base), Stan Musial (10 outfield, four first base) and Carl Yastrzemski (six outfield, one first base).
The third category Betts can fall into is at least one outfield and one infield start. Thirteen players are entering 2024 who have started at least one All-Star Game in both the outfield and infield — Aaron, Musial, Yastrzemski, Orlando Cepeda (5 1B, 2 OF), Pete Rose (3 OF, 2 1B, 2 3B, 1 2B), Albert Pujols (5 1B, 1 OF, also 2 DH), Harmon Killebrew (3 1B, 2 3B, 1 OF), Jackie Robinson (4 2B, 1 OF), Alfonso Soriano (3 2B, 1 OF), Lance Berkman (2 OF, 1 1B), Vic Wertz (1 1B, 1 OF), Gary Sheffield (1 3B, 1 OF), and Buddy Lewis (1 3B, 1 OF).