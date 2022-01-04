Dodgers: Mookie Betts Shares His Top Two Baseball Idols Growing Up

The Dodgers' Mookie Betts is one of the most talented players in baseball. So it's no surprise that prior to smashing homers and earning honors, he aspired to be like two giants of the American League East: Manny Ramirez and Derek Jeter.

In an appearance on the Talkin’ Shop podcast with Coach Ballgame and Coach Chop, Betts discussed emulating the two legends

“Looking at how he [Jeter} played. [How he] played shortstop. My favorite hitter at the time was Manny [Ramirez]. I would try to hit like Manny and it would not end up looking anything like Manny. Just the mental of ‘I look like Manny’ – it would help me hit.”

After a 20-year career, Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020. Manny has the numbers to get into the Hall of Fame, but his PED history stands in his way.

Regardless, both Jeter and Manny were exceptional players in their own rights. Betts, like his two baseball idols, has performed at a high level in the postseason. Mookie's solo home run in Game 6 of the 2020 World Series clinched the Dodgers' first title since 1988.

Surprisingly, baseball wasn't even Betts' favorite sport when he was a kid. For him, it was all about basketball and Kobe Bryant was one of his biggest influences. In addition to Bryant, point guards Eric Snow and Allen Iverson had a significant impact on Betts as well.

In his own words, Betts stated that his on-field approach is a combination of various athletes from many sports.

“You may emulate four or five different guys and bring those four or five different styles into one play. That’s what I have always tried to do.”

It doesn't matter how he does it, Mookie has a style all his own regardless of whether it's on the field, in the bowling alley, or on the court.