Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Future of Star Third Baseman

To be in the MLB for 14 seasons and have a World Series ring under your belt may be all you need to end your career on top. The accolades belong to the Dodgers very own Justin Turner, who still has plenty left in the tank to continue playing, and Andrew Friedman would love to bring Turner back for his 15th season.

Turner had a down season in comparison to his most recent All-Star appearance in 2021, but it doesn't mean Turner's impact wasn't felt through the batting order. Turner was a driving force in the middle of the unit all season long and is something the Dodgers would love to have back for at-least one more season.

The question remains how much money will Turner earn and if the Dodgers have bigger plans for free agency moving forward. The 37 year old infielder wants to continue playing no matter where he ends up.

If there is any hope of bringing Turner back, at-least Friedman has been vocal when speaking to the media of prioritizing Turner's return.

“He is a priority for us in terms of him being with us,” Friedman said. “The priority is that when we show up in Glendale, [Ariz.], for him to be a part of what we’re doing next year. What exactly that looks like, we need time to work through.”

The details remain unclear of how they'd like to bring Turner back, but at-least the news finally surfacing for Turner gives him an idea of how the Dodgers front office feels about him.