Dodgers News: Expert Predicts a Reduced Contract for Justin Turner in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers team we’ve grown accustomed to may look slightly different in the 2023 season. Dodgers long-time ace Clayton Kershaw is once again a free agent, and he could leave for his home state of Texas and play for the Rangers, or he could retire.

Another long-time Dodger and postseason hero, Justin Turner, could be somewhere else come the 2023 season. JT is somewhat the heart and soul of the Boys in Blue; he’s a Southern California native, and it seems like he was meant to don a Dodgers uniform.

The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option with a $2 million buyout, and there’s a possibility that the Dodgers will decline it and make him a free agent.

The Athletic senior MLB writer Keith Law ranked Justin Turner at number 38 for the top 50 MLB free agents and predicted what a JT contract would look like if he becomes a free agent.

As a DH who can play 30-40 games in the field, he could be a nice 2-win investment for someone on a one-year, $10-12 million deal.

Turner signed a 2-year $34 million contract with an average salary of $17 million in 2021, so a $10-12 million deal would be a decrease but quite generous if you ask me. JT’s best days are way behind him, and his past three postseasons have been horrendous. His age has shown multiple times, and he’s lost a step or two regarding base productivity.

However, Turner had a surprisingly good 2022 campaign; he slashed .278/.350/.438 with a .788 OPS. His postseason numbers were not good as he slashed .154/.313/.154 with a .466 OPS in 13 ABs while only getting two hits in four games.

The Dodgers have five days to accept or decline Justin Turner’s option.

We’ll keep you updated on what the Dodgers decide to do on the fan favorite.