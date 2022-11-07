Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Expert Predicts a Reduced Contract for Justin Turner in Free Agency

The 38-year-old veteran is likely to not get a big pay day this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers team we’ve grown accustomed to may look slightly different in the 2023 season. Dodgers long-time ace Clayton Kershaw is once again a free agent, and he could leave for his home state of Texas and play for the Rangers, or he could retire. 

Another long-time Dodger and postseason hero, Justin Turner, could be somewhere else come the 2023 season. JT is somewhat the heart and soul of the Boys in Blue; he’s a Southern California native, and it seems like he was meant to don a Dodgers uniform. 

The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option with a $2 million buyout, and there’s a possibility that the Dodgers will decline it and make him a free agent. 

The Athletic senior MLB writer Keith Law ranked Justin Turner at number 38 for the top 50 MLB free agents and predicted what a JT contract would look like if he becomes a free agent. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a DH who can play 30-40 games in the field, he could be a nice 2-win investment for someone on a one-year, $10-12 million deal.

Turner signed a 2-year $34 million contract with an average salary of $17 million in 2021, so a $10-12 million deal would be a decrease but quite generous if you ask me. JT’s best days are way behind him, and his past three postseasons have been horrendous. His age has shown multiple times, and he’s lost a step or two regarding base productivity. 

However, Turner had a surprisingly good 2022 campaign; he slashed .278/.350/.438 with a .788 OPS. His postseason numbers were not good as he slashed .154/.313/.154 with a .466 OPS in 13 ABs while only getting two hits in four games. 

The Dodgers have five days to accept or decline Justin Turner’s option. 

We’ll keep you updated on what the Dodgers decide to do on the fan favorite. 

Justin TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18985040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Way Down on Early 2023 MLB Power Rankings

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19231411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Aug 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fans cheer after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (not pictured) strikes out New York Yankees center fielder Mike Tauchman (not pictured) for final out of game on MLB Players' Weekend at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19367642_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Gets His First World Series Win as Manager

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 14, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers out fielder Alex Verdugo (27) signs an autograph prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19369282_168396005_lowres
News

Astros Pitcher Ties Dodgers Legend Sandy Koufax's World Series Stat

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18929959_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Utility Man Suggests Different Role for Mookie if Judge Comes to LA

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18725356_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Will Present at Upcoming Country Music Awards

By Clint Pasillas