Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Injury Takes a Turn For the Worst

Fans expecting to see Clayton Kershaw in the dugout at Citizens Bank Park were in for a surprise on Friday. The three-time Cy Young winner was nowhere to be found. After experiencing a setback with his lower back/SI joint injury, Kershaw flew back to his home state of Texas.

Kershaw was scheduled to throw off the mound at Dodger Stadium earlier this week, but that plan was scrapped. Following the news, manager Dave Roberts was pretty vague about a target return date for his franchise pitcher who's currently on the 15-day IL.

During an interview on MLB Network Radio on Friday, Roberts simply stated that Kershaw was "a couple of weeks away" from resuming a throwing program.

Across five starts this year, Clayton had been one of the Dodgers best starters. He was six outs away from a perfect game in Minnesota, and owns a 1.80 ERA. He also won four of his first five starts, a first in his long MLB career. He only trails Tony Gonsolin in starter ERA.

The Dodgers will cap off their three-game series against Philadelphia on Sunday before heading to Washington D.C. for three. After their trip to the nation's capital, LA will finish off their 10-game road trip in Arizona.

As it stands right now, Kershaw should be back in the dugout for the Diamondbacks series. In the meantime, the Dodgers will have to continue to get creative with covering innings.

On Saturday, the Dodgers threw a bullpen game rather than throw a starter on short rest.