Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Just Accomplished Something He's Never Done Before

Clayton Kershaw redeemed himself at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Last year, Kershaw also started the first game of a May doubleheader at the friendly confines. It resulted in the shortest outing of his career. This Saturday, Kershaw looked every bit like the greatest pitcher of his generation.

The lefty twirled seven scoreless innings against the hapless Cubs offense. Kershaw gave up just five hits, all five were singles. Although he only logged two strikeouts, Clayton appeared to be in full control of the game. After Seiya Suzuki reached second base in the bottom of the first, Kershaw promptly picked him off.

Kershaw earned the win and in doing so, did something he's never accomplished before in his 15-year career.

As the worldwide leader in sports also mentioned, the Dodgers 7-0 shoutout win of Chicago now means that LA holds the league's longest active scoring streak at 55 games.

After the game, Kershaw was asked if his fine outing gave him a more positive perspective on Wrigley (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

"No. Not really. But it worked out today.”

The three-time Cy Young winner explained how he's approaching hitters now that he's on the wrong side of 30.

“I’ve always been kind of a guy who gets some first-pitch outs when it’s going okay. I do throw strikes, I think for the most part, and guys are trying to attack me early. I do throw a lot of first-pitch fastballs so at times, you get some early outs that way. Might give up some first-pitch hits here and there. But overall, I think it’s better to be aggressive and sometimes they hit it at guys.”

Kershaw is likely to get his next start at a place he's much more fond of, Dodger Stadium, when the Phillies come to town this weekend as part of LA's seven-game homestand.