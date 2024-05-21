Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Has High Praise For Recently Acquired Reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been aggressive in re-tooling their bullpen on the fly this season as injuries and workload management dictate. Friday, they reached outside the organization to acquire southpaw reliever Anthony Banda from the Cleveland Guardians.
Banda wasted no time making his mark on the team. After having his contract selected from Triple-A on Sunday, the 30-year-old left-hander made an impressive debut. He showcased his skills in a high-leverage situation against the Cincinnati Reds, holding his own and significantly contributing to the win.
Banda pitched only the 10th inning of a 2-2 game. With speedy star Elly De La Cruz on second base, Banda only needed nine pitches — seven strikes — to retire the Reds' 3-4-5 hitters, Mike Ford, Jeimer Candelario and Jake Fraley.
The former 10th-round pick by the Brewers in the 2012 draft has bounced among nine different organizations before landing in Los Angeles. Over parts of eight major league seasons, Banda has a career 5.69 ERA, a decent 4.35 FIP, and 110 strikeouts in 92 games.
He impressed in his L.A. debut, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised his newest reliever, saying he knew it was a challenging spot for Banda to be in.
"I met (Banda) for the first time this morning," Roberts told reporters after Sunday's game. "Coming in, it wasn't a soft landing — Elly on second base, nobody out, extra innings … to keep him at bay, make pitches and keep them at zero was pretty impressive."
The lefty reliever recorded his first win of the season, and has yet to allow a run through his first two appearances of 2024.