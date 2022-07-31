Almost a year removed from winning a league-leading 20 games on the mound, Julio Urías has been something of an afterthought for Los Angeles. Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, and lately Clayton Kershaw have been the buzz around town so far this year.

However, Urías has been solid all year long for the Dodgers. While he hasn't gotten the same amount of run support he did a year ago, he's been able to give some quality innings, something that he's been great a doing as of late.

“I think I found a little something the last couple bullpens and then the last two starts. I felt like I’ve been able to make those adjustments and every fifth day come out and pitch like I have.”

In his last 3 starts, Julio has given up just 3 runs across 20 innings with 17 strikeouts and just 2 walks. Each one of those starts has resulted in a Dodgers win, thanks to the adjustments he made.

“Just trying to use my legs to drive through the ball. Obviously not think too much about throwing the ball hard, just doing it. That kind of starts with the legs.”

There's no doubt that Julio has been a workhorse for Los Angeles this season as he's been a reliable arm. With all the injuries that the rotation has suffered, Urías, Anderson, and Gonsolin have kept the Dodgers afloat and even lead them to have the best record in the National League to this point with their eyes set on yet another NL West title and a trip to the World Series.