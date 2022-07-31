Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Discusses the Secret to His Recent Run of Success

Dodgers News: Julio Urias Discusses the Secret to His Recent Run of Success

Dodgers starter Julio Urías has been on fire lately, and here's why.

Almost a year removed from winning a league-leading 20 games on the mound, Julio Urías has been something of an afterthought for Los Angeles. Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, and lately Clayton Kershaw have been the buzz around town so far this year.

However, Urías has been solid all year long for the Dodgers. While he hasn't gotten the same amount of run support he did a year ago, he's been able to give some quality innings, something that he's been great a doing as of late. 

“I think I found a little something the last couple bullpens and then the last two starts. I felt like I’ve been able to make those adjustments and every fifth day come out and pitch like I have.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his last 3 starts, Julio has given up just 3 runs across 20 innings with 17 strikeouts and just 2 walks. Each one of those starts has resulted in a Dodgers win, thanks to the adjustments he made. 

“Just trying to use my legs to drive through the ball. Obviously not think too much about throwing the ball hard, just doing it. That kind of starts with the legs.”

There's no doubt that Julio has been a workhorse for Los Angeles this season as he's been a reliable arm. With all the injuries that the rotation has suffered, Urías, Anderson, and Gonsolin have kept the Dodgers afloat and even lead them to have the best record in the National League to this point with their eyes set on yet another NL West title and a trip to the World Series.

Julio UriasLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18689926_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Colorado Rockies May Choose Not to Trade Away Closer

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18773530_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sticking with Craig Kimbrel

By Selena Marquez2 hours ago
USATSI_18757601_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Luis Castillo Traded to Seattle Mariners for Massive Prospect Haul

By Selena Marquez3 hours ago
USATSI_18705786_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Top Catching Prospect Displays Power Bat at the Plate

By Adam Salcido4 hours ago
USATSI_18078284_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Traded to LA, Set to Join LA Bullpen

By Kristilyn Hetherington4 hours ago
Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May watches from the front row seats in the grandstands in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Impact Pitcher May Be Back from Injury Sooner than Expected

By Selena Marquez6 hours ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Insider Lists Four Impact Bats LA Is Pursuing Before Trade Deadline

By Selena Marquez9 hours ago
Jul 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios (43) follows though on a solo home run during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment

By Staff WriterJul 29, 2022 8:00 PM EDT