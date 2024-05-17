Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani Awarded With His Own Day by City of Los Angeles
The city of Los Angeles announced on Friday that May 17 will officially be known as "Shohei Ohtani Day" as a way to honor the Dodgers' superstar.
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman were with Ohtani at Los Angeles City Hall on Friday to accept the recognition.
“Thank you very much to the L.A. City Council,” Ohtani said on Friday. “I appreciate you recognizing me on this day. I want to thank the Dodger organization as well and all the fans.”
Added Kasten: “Simply put, Shohei has become part of the fabric of Los Angeles. Since becoming a member of the Dodger family in December, Shohei has been everything we’ve hoped for and more. We are grateful for his accomplishments on the field, his warmth in the clubhouse and his character in all respects – and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”
Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez spoke on Friday, explaining the decision to honor Ohtani him this way.
“I really want to thank and celebrate the Dodger organization,” Los Angeles City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez said on Friday. "From Jackie Robinson to Fernando Valenzuela to Shohei Ohtani, you continue to make sure that the Dodger organization has a place for every child in Los Angeles to see themselves as a future of Los Angeles and a future of sports. So, Shohei, I just want to say thank you so much for joining us here today. For helping us recognize what a tremendous legacy the Dodger organization has continued to be in Los Angeles, but more importantly, what you bring to Los Angeles. Thank you for gifting your talent here in the City of Angels. Welcome to L.A.”
Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in Dec. 2023 on a record10-year, $700 million deal. He has exceeded all expectations so far in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting 360/.430/.669 with 12 home runs and 30 runs batted in. He also leads Major League Baseball with his 1.099 OPS.
Ohtani has been the face of baseball for the last few seasons while with the Los Angeles Angels, winning two MVP awards. He is a three-time All-Star and has changed the thought process of what is possible for players with his two-way abilities.
This honor by the city toward Ohtani is another reminder of what his brand is. Los Angeles understands the impact he has made, both on and off the field of play.
This is a huge honor for Ohtani and the city of Los Angeles thanks him for everything he has done so far.
