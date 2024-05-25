Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani’s Unique Accomplishment Revoked By MLB Scoring Change
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has unloaded on quite a few baseballs this season. There have been screaming line drives to towering home runs but every pitch is a moment that fans want to capture on their phones.
On Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani tapped into a different part of his game. In the first inning, he dropped down a bunt and beat out what he thought was a base hit until Major League Baseball changed its mind. Upon further review, a good throw from Arizona pitcher Joe Mantiply would have gotten Ohtani out at first. Therefore, it has been changed to an error instead of a hit.
It would have been his first bunt single with the Dodgers and his first since the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels. The scoring change doesn’t take anything away from the play itself.
“He saw, he’s playing baseball,” Roberts said when asked if it was something Ohtani saw or a decision from the coaching staff after Monday’s game. “Obviously, he hits the ball extremely hard, so Suarez was way back and so he took a shot on the bunt.
Perhaps, if he had placed it a little more towards the third base line then he wouldn’t be losing a hit. It also would have improved his grade on Roberts’ grading scale.